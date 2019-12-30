Lympo Price Up 1% This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Gate.io. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $16,816.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Allbit, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.