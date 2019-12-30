Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 28th total of 620,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Magellan Health stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGLN. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 160.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth about $19,466,000. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 119.3% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 187.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 208.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

