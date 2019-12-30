McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Trading Up 1.6%

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.50 ($1.77) and last traded at A$2.48 ($1.76), approximately 30,737 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 145,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.44 ($1.73).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.96. The stock has a market cap of $264.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

McPherson’s Company Profile (ASX:MCP)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

