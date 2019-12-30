MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.13 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $80,136.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinrail, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Upbit, Cashierest, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Coinrail, CPDAX, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

