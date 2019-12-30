Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.19

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$8.19 ($5.81) and last traded at A$8.16 ($5.79), with a volume of 43612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.16 ($5.79).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.68. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million and a PE ratio of 510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

About Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

