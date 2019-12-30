Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $243,064.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00592527 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000197 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001342 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

