Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $75.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,070,373. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

