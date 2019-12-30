Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $2.95. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 13,462 shares.

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

