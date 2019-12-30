Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRSN. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

MRSN stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,382 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

