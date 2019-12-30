Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 74.10% and a net margin of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

