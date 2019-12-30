Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Insider M&G Investment Management Limited Purchases 9,612 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) insider M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,260.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 668,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,236,620.45.

M&G Investment Management Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Methanex alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 913 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,527.53.

MX opened at C$50.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$40.11 and a 12 month high of C$83.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$857.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 66.85%.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.