M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274.67 ($3.61).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Foley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £212,000 ($278,873.98). Also, insider Clive Adamson purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.13) on Monday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.46.

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.