MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $31.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,924 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after acquiring an additional 441,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 883,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

