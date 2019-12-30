Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given $71.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $71.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlesex Water an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

