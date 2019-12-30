Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

MGEN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

