Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.37. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

