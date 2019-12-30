Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,913 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Par Pacific by 23.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $775,622.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,679,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,290 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $23.66 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

