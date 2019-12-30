Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 43.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

BCH opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.83 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

