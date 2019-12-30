Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,995 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ULBI stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ultralife Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

