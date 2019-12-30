Millennium Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 761.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $1.51 on Monday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

