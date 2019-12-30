Millennium Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Protective Insurance by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Protective Insurance Corp has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

