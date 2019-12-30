Millennium Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 74,556 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.