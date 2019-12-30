Millennium Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of MANU opened at $19.81 on Monday. Manchester United PLC has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $789.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

