Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,825 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American National Insurance by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American National Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

