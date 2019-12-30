Millennium Management LLC Purchases 38,525 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 1,237.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 319,865 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 1,430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,050,786 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,233,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

