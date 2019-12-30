Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,814 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,183,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PGC stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at $537,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,320. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

