Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,849 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,392,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,638,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $32.29 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $622.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

