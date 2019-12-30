Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,930 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after purchasing an additional 363,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 198,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $160.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

