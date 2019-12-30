Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 516.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 29,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 161,550 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

