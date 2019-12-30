Millennium Management LLC Sells 13,176 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.54 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

