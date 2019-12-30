Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Veritone worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Veritone by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.55 on Monday. Veritone Inc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $81,565.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,565.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.