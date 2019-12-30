Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 51.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 475,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 945,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 191,474 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf alerts:

Shares of NRGX opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,500 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $59,150.00.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.