MinexCoin (MNX) Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exmo. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $277,437.00 and $50,545.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,512,893 coins and its circulating supply is 6,103,092 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

