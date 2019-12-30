Mirai (MRI) Reaches Market Cap of $2,552.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,552.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirai has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00642090 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001168 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

