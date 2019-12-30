Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.