MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $950.00

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.50), with a volume of 1612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($12.00).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLE shares. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 841.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 816.43. The stock has a market cap of $504.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

