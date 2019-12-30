Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $529.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.52. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mobileiron by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 1,239,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 687,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 941,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

