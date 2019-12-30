Mohawk Group (MWK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mohawk Group (NYSE: MWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2019 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. "

12/20/2019 – Mohawk Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2019 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/3/2019 – Mohawk Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2019 – Mohawk Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/21/2019 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/15/2019 – Mohawk Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2019 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Mohawk Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,825,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

