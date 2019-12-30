Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $62.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $249.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.60 million to $250.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.75 million, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $323.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. 1,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

