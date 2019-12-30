Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives $26.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

