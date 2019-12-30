MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Tops $5.56 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $849,848.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

