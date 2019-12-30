MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 189.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 443.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 103,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $78.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.