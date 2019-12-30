Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $896.00

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 896 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 895.76 ($11.78), with a volume of 7976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893 ($11.75).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 841.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $592.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

