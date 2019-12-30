National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 458,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,933. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

