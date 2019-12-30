NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,200.00

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and last traded at GBX 1,199.25 ($15.78), with a volume of 841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NB Private Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $547.34 million and a PE ratio of 808.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.51.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

