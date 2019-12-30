NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.50

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.50 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 229.24 ($3.02), with a volume of 2454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($3.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.28 million and a PE ratio of 47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.94.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

