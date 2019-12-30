Neblio (NEBL) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $843,692.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,878,711 coins and its circulating supply is 15,265,257 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

