Nectar (NEC) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.68. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $1,944.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057246 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085958 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000827 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00075050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.88 or 1.00676564 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

