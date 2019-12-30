Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €48.33 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €48.33 ($56.20) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.23).

NEM stock opened at €59.50 ($69.19) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €30.33 ($35.27) and a 1-year high of €60.50 ($70.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.60.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

