Nestree (EGG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49,249.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market cap of $882,013.00 and approximately $49,249.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057524 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085643 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000945 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00070496 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.69 or 1.00269469 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.